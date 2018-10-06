German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing prepares during the third practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing sits in his car during the third practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Lewis Hamilton will start the Japanese Grand Prix from pole position after posting the fastest time during qualifying at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday.

The Briton drove a 1:27.760 lap to set the pace, 0.299 seconds faster than his teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes secured a 1-2 to start Sunday’s race.

It was the 80th time in his career that the four-time world champion has secured pole position, the most in the history of the sport.

It was a dreadful session for Ferrari, who were guilty of poor tire choices in shifting weather conditions.

Sebastian Vettel, who trails Hamilton by 50 points in the drivers’ championship, will start from ninth after a disappointing qualifying run during which he drove off the track into the gravel more than once as he struggled for grip.

His Scuderia teammate Kimi Raikkonen fared slightly better and will start from fourth, behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

His teammate Daniel Ricciardo had no such luck, however, with another mechanical failure adding to his woes in what has been a trying season for the Australian.

The Japanese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Suzuka.