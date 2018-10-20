Austin, Texas, Oct 19.- British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP during the practice session at the Circuit of the Americas. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Heavy rain proved no impediment to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) here Friday as the Briton finished first in both free practice sessions for this weekend's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The quadruple F1 champion entered the track at Austin's Circuit of the Americas with five minutes left on the clock in Free Practice 2, enough time to confirm his position and install himself in first place with a best lap of 1:48.716.

He bested French driver Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) by 1.01s, Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) by 1.08s and Spain's Fernando Alonso (McLaren) by 3.01s.

Hamilton, who can clinch his 5th F1 driver's championship on Sunday, turned in a best lap of 1:47.52 in FP1, 1.3s ahead of Finnish teammate Vattern Betas.

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Hamilton's only serious rival for the championship, finished 10th in FP2 and could face a penalty.

According to the stewards, the German four-time champion did not slow down enough when FP1 was interrupted to remove the gravel dragged onto the track by Charles Lecher (Saber) when he returned to the circuit after going off the course.

Spaniard Carlos Saenz (Renault) entered the track with a few minutes left in FP2, but did not complete a lap. Mexican driver Sergio Perez (Force India) finished 14th, more than 6 seconds behind Hamilton.

Hamilton, who is 67 points ahead of Vetted, needs only eight points on Sunday to clinch the 2018 championship with three races still to come.