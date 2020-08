Residents queue to get water supplied by former boxing promoter Stalin Mau Mau, currently owning a bulk water supply company, in Mabvuku, Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 July 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Women carry buckets of water on their heads in Mabvuku, Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 July 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Residents fetch water from an unprotected well in Epworth, Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 July 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Children prepare to fetch water from a well in Epworth, Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 July 2020 (issued 12 August 2020). EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

Hand washing, a luxury for many in Harare

Hundreds of Zimbabweans huddle in a row next to a line of red, green, yellow and white plastic buckets.

Some wear masks as they wait on a dusty road in Mabvuku, a poor neighborhood in Harare, to collect a ration of clean water.