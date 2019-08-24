In the East Rand region of South Africa an amateur hardcore wrestling community gathers to put on shows for their devoted fans at local community halls, high schools and motorcycle rallies.
Hardcore wrestling is a form of professional wrestling where disqualifications, count-outs, and all other different rules do not apply.
Matches are decided with the use of numerous dangerous items including tables, chairs, barbed wire, light tubes, shovels, chains and hammers, amongst other objects.
A visual story by EPA photographer Kim Ludbrook.