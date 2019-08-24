Wrestler from the SAPW South African Pro Wrestler 'Arachnida' paints her daughter's face prior to a fight during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Fans react during a fight of two wrestlers from the SAPW South African Pro Wrestlers during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Wrestler from the SAPW South African Pro Wrestler 'Jackel' play strangles 'Demi Rose' prior to their wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

'The Jackel' greets fans after winning his fight during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Wrestlers from SAPW South African Pro Wrestling warm up backstage prior to their fights during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

SAPW South African Pro Wrestlers including 'The Crow' (2-L) talk backstage during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Wrestler 'The Jackal' greets the croud prior to his fight during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Wrestler 'Griffin' (L) jumps from the ropes onto his opponent during during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Wrestlers from the SAPW South African Pro Wrestlers 'Black Ice' poses prior to defending his title during a wrestling match at the Laerskool Morewag school in Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

In the East Rand region of South Africa an amateur hardcore wrestling community gathers to put on shows for their devoted fans at local community halls, high schools and motorcycle rallies.

Hardcore wrestling is a form of professional wrestling where disqualifications, count-outs, and all other different rules do not apply.

Matches are decided with the use of numerous dangerous items including tables, chairs, barbed wire, light tubes, shovels, chains and hammers, amongst other objects.

A visual story by EPA photographer Kim Ludbrook.