Hailing from a country where the appetite for a sport played on ice remains limited, an ice hockey team from China has ventured to Europe in a bid to boost its performance and the sport’s popularity at home ahead of the next Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
But a lack of familiarity with the sport in China and an absence of professional ice hockey leagues in the Asian nation has meant that players must travel abroad to train and take part in competitions if they want to compete with the world’s best in 2022. EFE-EPA