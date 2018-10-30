Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives past New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday during the NBA game between Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson

New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore fights off Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley, during the NBA game between Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets forward Trey Lyles goes up for a basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotifá as New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore, New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo and Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee look on during the NBA game between Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris fights for the ball with New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle, during the fourth quarter of the NBA regular-season game at the Pepsi Center in Denver. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson

Forward Gary Harris scored 23 points and made a decisive steal in the final stretch of the game to take the Denver Nuggets to a 116-111 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at Pepsi Center on Monday.

Point guard Jamal Murray also added 23 points while center Nikola Jokic managed a double-double - his fifth in six games - of 21 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Pelicans' power forward Nikola Mirotic played a crucial game in the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, adding a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

In 38 minutes of play, Mirotic shot 7-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-11 three pointers, and 0-of-2 from the free throw line.

The former Real Madrid player gave two assists, made three steals, turned the ball over twice, while making one block and committing one personal foul.

Power forward Julius Randle was the top scorer for the Pelicans with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while guard-forward E'Twaun Moore chipped in with 18 points.

Point guard Jrue Holiday, with 16 points, eight defensive rebounds and nine assists, led the attack for the Pelicans (4-2), who lost their second straight game after a perfect 4-0 start to the regular season.