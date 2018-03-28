Los Angeles Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell goes to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Los Angeles Clippers Spirit dancers peform during a break in action during the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers forward Wesley Johnson (R) goes to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell (R) handles the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Tyler Zeller (L) defends in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace (R) defends in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) of Greece brings the ball up court as Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers (L) defends in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris (R) defends in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Tobias Harris scored 19 points taking the Los Angeles Clippers to a 105-98 home win against Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, despite losing a 16 point lead.

Harris, who played his first two seasons as a pro with the Bucks, scored three 3-pointers, five assists, and captured three rebounds and recovered two turnovers.

With this win, the Clippers stand a greater chance of advancing to the NBA finals after settling in ninth position in the West Conference standings.

The Los Angeles team, with a 40-34 score, is 1.5 matches behind Minnesota Timberwolves and in competition for the eighth and final ticket that would assure them entry into the finals.

The Clippers scored six 3-pointers in the last quarter when they were down by five points and achieved a 13-0 streak to go back to 96-88.

Center DeAndre Jordan scored a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds and reserve guard Lou Williams scored 16 points for the Los Angeles team.

The Bucks were led by Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored a double-double of 26 points and nine rebounds, while forward Khris Middleton added 22 points, point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 14 points, captured nine rebounds, six assists and recovered two turnovers.

The Bucks, with a 39-35 score, lost their winning streak - two consecutive wins - and also lost seventh place in the East Conference standings to Miami Heat (40-35), who beat Cleveland Cavaliers 98-79.