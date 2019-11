Dancers perform outside the National Capitol Building during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Havana's foundation, in Havana, Cuba, 16 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Guests attend a show outside the National Capitol Building during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Havana's foundation, in Havana, Cuba, 16 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (C) attends a gala outside the National Capitol Building during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Havana's foundation, in Havana, Cuba, 16 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Fireworks explode over the National Capitol Building during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Havana's foundation, in Havana, Cuba, 16 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

The people of Havana have been celebrating the Cuban capital's fifth centenary all week but the festivities crescendoed on Saturday with the grand reopening of the city's Capitol building after almost a decade of restoration work.

The imposing Capitolio, built between 1927 and 1929 in the image of the White House in Washington, was illuminated for a spectacular fireworks show in the presence of 5,000 people. EFE-EPA