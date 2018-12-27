Eden Hazard scored a brace here Wednesday to give Chelsea a 2-1 victory against Watford and lift the Blues back into the top four of the Premier League at the mid-point of the 2018-2019 season.
The win brings Chelsea to 40 points, 2 ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, who drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier Wednesday.
The sides looked set to head to the dressing rooms 0-0 until a minute into first-half stoppage time, when Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic stole the ball in midfield and found Hazard in scoring position for the 1-0.
But the advantage lasted barely two minutes, as Roberto Pereyra beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a low blast from outside the area to level the score at 1-1.
The deadlock continued until Watford keeper Ben Foster tackled Hazard in the box in the 58th minute and the Belgian international converted the penalty to put Chelsea up 2-1.
Despite the loss, Watford remain in the top half of the table with 27 points, while Chelsea find themselves just 4 points behind defending champions Manchester City in third place.
For Hazard, the double increased his goal total with Chelsea to 101.