Chelsea's Willian (R) and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster race for the ball during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Watford, England. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Watford's Roberto Pereyra (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Chelsea during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Watford, England. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Watford keeper Ben Foster looks on helplessly as Chelsea's Eden Hazard shoots into the empty net during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Watford, England. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Eden Hazard scored a brace here Wednesday to give Chelsea a 2-1 victory against Watford and lift the Blues back into the top four of the Premier League at the mid-point of the 2018-2019 season.

The win brings Chelsea to 40 points, 2 ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, who drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier Wednesday.

The sides looked set to head to the dressing rooms 0-0 until a minute into first-half stoppage time, when Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic stole the ball in midfield and found Hazard in scoring position for the 1-0.

But the advantage lasted barely two minutes, as Roberto Pereyra beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a low blast from outside the area to level the score at 1-1.

The deadlock continued until Watford keeper Ben Foster tackled Hazard in the box in the 58th minute and the Belgian international converted the penalty to put Chelsea up 2-1.

Despite the loss, Watford remain in the top half of the table with 27 points, while Chelsea find themselves just 4 points behind defending champions Manchester City in third place.

For Hazard, the double increased his goal total with Chelsea to 101.