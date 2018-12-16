Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, Britain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Boardman

Chelsea's Eden Hazard scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, Britain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Boardman

Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is beaten by goal scorer Brighton's Solly March (2nd R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, Britain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/James Boardman

Belgium's playmaker Eden Hazard scored a goal and gave an assist, leading Chelsea to claim a 2-1 away win over Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League contest held at Amex Stadium Sunday.

Belgian star Eden Hazard set Spanish winger Pedro up to open the scoring for the Blues 17 minutes into the game, on a close-range right-footed finish.

Three minutes after the half-hour mark, Hazard netted the second goal himself off an assist from Brazilian winger Willian on a quick counter attack.

After the break, English midfielder Solly March scored Brighton's lone goal in the 66th minute with a close-range left-footed shot off an assist by Brazilian teammate Bernardo.

With the victory, Chelsea remained in the fourth spot in the standings with 37 points, while Brighton stayed in the 13th place with 21 points.

Elsewhere in English top league, Southampton upset visiting Arsenal 3-2 at St. Mary's Stadium to climb up into the 17th spot of the table with 12 points, while the Gunners stayed in fifth place with 34 points.

English striker Danny Ings opened the scoring 20 minutes after the beginning whistle, while Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan drew the scoring eight minutes later.

Ings visited the Gunners' net again for his own brace with one minute before the first-half stoppage time, to secure the Saints 2-1 lead in the half-time.

After the intermission, Mkhitaryan netted Arsenal's 2-2 equalizer in the 53rd minute, scoring a brace as well.

Substitute English striker Charlie Austin scored a late 3-2 winner for Southampton, ending his side's winless drought that reached nine matches in Premier League, and 10 in all competitions.