Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Belgium's Eden Hazard during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Belgium and Russia at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

Eden Hazard put on a dazzling performance Thursday in Belgium's 3-1 victory over Russia in the European Championship qualifiers.

His talent has prompted Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to pursue a move to the Spanish club, according to media pundits.

The Chelsea midfielder, an established leader of the Belgium Red Devils, was decisive against the Russians, scoring twice during the match.

The 28-year-old has previously said he would be honored to play for Zidane.

"I have so much respect for Zidane, he is my idol. It is thanks to him, I started playing," he said earlier this week.

It was not just Hazard's worship of the famed French player-turned-coach, that led him to develop a passion for playing soccer.

Hazard's father, Thierry, and mother, Carine, used to teach soccer for a living and their love of the game rubbed off on their eldest son and his brothers.

The family ended up producing three professional level players in Eden and his younger brothers Thorgan, 25 who plays for Bundesliga's Borussia Monchengladbach and Kylian, 23, who plays for the Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

As a young boy, Eden joined the Royal Stade Brainois youth academy and shortly thereafter moved to A.F.C. Tubize, drawing the attention of the French side Lille, where he made his debut as a professional in 2007, at 16 years of age

He proved his worth by leading Lille to the local doublet of the Ligue 1 and the Cup titles in the 2010/2011 season, earning the best player award.

The following year Chelsea paid 40 million euros ($45.2 million) for him and upon arriving in London, Hazard emerged as a world-class superstar both at the English club and on the national Belgian team.

Having collected his 29th goal against Russia, he is Belgium's fourth all-time scorer, tied with Marc Wilmots and behind Paul Van Himst (30), Bernard Voorhoof (30) and Romelu Lukaku (42).

Many Madrid fans hope he will soon be on his way soon to play home games at the club's legendary Santiago Bernabeu.

But some soccer commentators - such as retired Chelsea striker Didier Drogba - think he ought to stay in London, where he could win a Champions League title with the Premier League side.

"This club is still young and we need people like him to improve the quality in terms of Champions League trophies... I will be very happy if he stays here, but if he goes to Madrid, good luck to him," Drogba said.