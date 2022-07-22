People from the migrant caravans receive medical attention from doctors from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the Solus Christus shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, 21 July 2022. EFE/ Luis Torres

Malnutrition, stress and anxiety are some of the health problems that afflict migrants arriving in Mexico, leading the United Nations to implement a program to serve this population in Ciudad Juarez in the state of Chihuahua, bordering the United States.

"The wear and tear during their journey to reach Mexico first and then the northern border makes us attend to these health problems, in addition to offering them psychological help," Ignacio Lopez, the United Nations Children's Fund director in Ciudad Juarez, told EFE.

He said the project, called "Let's go together," aims to get closer to people in need and, through mobile units, provide them with medical care.

