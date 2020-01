A retrospective on Keith Haring in the Bozar museum in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2020. EFE/Paula Boira

The Bozar museum in Brussels is taking a look back on the hectic life and work of American artist Keith Haring (1958-90), whose visual legacy reflects the spirit of the 1980s, his personal fight against AIDS, nuclear war, racism and homophobia.

The director of the retrospective, Sophie Lauwers, describes Haring as a "hurricane" who makes us understand things "in a simple way without being simplistic." EFE-EPA