By David Latona and Hataiphan Tungkananukulchai
Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, Oct 9 (efe-epa).- As animal lovers throughout the world grieved for the 11 wild elephants that were recently killed while attempting to save each other from a deadly waterfall at a national park in eastern Thailand, new details of the sequence of events that led to the tragedy emerged on Wednesday.
EFE went to Khao Yai National Park, the country's oldest protected area, to visit the Haew Narok ("Hell's Abyss") waterfall where the pachyderms met their demise as they fell from a vertiginous height after being dragged by a powerful river current.