People gather to listen a speech by US president Joe Biden at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

People gather to listen a speech by US president Joe Biden at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

People gather to listen a speech by US president Joe Biden at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

Iryna left everything in Lviv. A displaced family from Kyiv now lives in her house and wears her clothes. She woke up one day and fled to Poland with no plan other than to escape the war, and now she pins her hopes on United States President Joe Biden.

In the country where the most Ukrainian refugees have fled to since the Russian invasion, hundreds of people watched Biden's speech in Warsaw expectantly on Saturday, eager to hear something new that could help loved ones in Ukraine.

"I want the sky to close, because if the sky closes, my friends and my family, all the people I know, will be safe," said Iryna, 27, in an interview with Efe at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, where Biden gave a speech before finishing his European tour.

(...)