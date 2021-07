The Florida Keys News Bureau provided this photo of competitors in the Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest taking part in mock running of the bulls in Key West, Florida, on Saturday, 24 July 2021. EFE/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau

The finalists in the 2021 edition of the Ernest Hemingway look-alike competition in Key West took part Saturday in a mock running of the bulls as part of events marking the 122nd birthday of the Nobel Prize-winning novelist who once owned a home in the Florida city.

The street outside Sloppy Joe's Bar, one of the writer's favorite haunts during the decade he spent winters in Key West, was decked out with Spanish flags. EFE

