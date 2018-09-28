Panama's Arabe Unido on Thursday defeated Costa Rica's Herediano 1-0, which nonetheless advanced to the CONCACAF League finals based on a 2-0 aggregate.
Arabe Unido dominated the beginning of the game but could not gain a lead owing to a missed goal opportunity in the 8th minute by Raul Peñaranda, and Jose Garibaldi's blocked shot on goal in the 15th minute.
However, in the 20th minute Arabe Unido's Alexis Palacio scored a goal taking the score to 1-0.
In the 30th minute Herediano's Randall Azofeifa' free kick was blocked by Arabe United's Miguel Lloyd, while in the 55th minute Mauricio Castaño's shot on goal was saved by Herediano's Leonel Moreira.
In the final minutes of the match, Arabe United ramped up their attacks although they could not score against Herediano's defense.