CS Herediano's Esteban Granados (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Arabe Unido's Johnatan Mosquera (R) during the Concacaf League semifinal match between Costa Rica's Club Sport Herediano and Panama's Deportivo Arabe Unido, at the Rommel Fernandez stadium, in Panama City, Panama, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

CS Herediano's Yendrick Ruiz (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Arabe Unido's Jose Gonzalez (L) during the Concacaf League semifinal match between Costa Rica's Club Sport Herediano and Panama's Deportivo Arabe Unido, at the Rommel Fernandez stadium, in Panama City, Panama, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

CS Herediano's Omar Arellano (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Arabe Unido's Leslie Heraldez during the Concacaf League semifinal match between Costa Rica's Club Sport Herediano and Panama's Deportivo Arabe Unido, at the Rommel Fernandez stadium, in Panama City, Panama, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama's Arabe Unido on Thursday defeated Costa Rica's Herediano 1-0, which nonetheless advanced to the CONCACAF League finals based on a 2-0 aggregate.

Arabe Unido dominated the beginning of the game but could not gain a lead owing to a missed goal opportunity in the 8th minute by Raul Peñaranda, and Jose Garibaldi's blocked shot on goal in the 15th minute.

However, in the 20th minute Arabe Unido's Alexis Palacio scored a goal taking the score to 1-0.

In the 30th minute Herediano's Randall Azofeifa' free kick was blocked by Arabe United's Miguel Lloyd, while in the 55th minute Mauricio Castaño's shot on goal was saved by Herediano's Leonel Moreira.

In the final minutes of the match, Arabe United ramped up their attacks although they could not score against Herediano's defense.