French Parisian firemen brigade chaplain priest Jean-Marc Fournier (C) attends the President Emmanuel Macron's speech for the Parisian Firefighters' brigade and security forces who took part in the fire extinguishing operations during the Notre Dame of Paris Cathedral fire, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) delivers a speech addressing the Parisian Firefighters' brigade and security forces who took part in the fire extinguishing operations during the Notre Dame of Paris Cathedral fire, at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL

Archbishop of Paris and Dean of Notre-Dame Cathedral Jean-Marc Chauvet delivers a speech in front of the Paris city hall, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Workers consolidate the North face of Notre-Dame Cathedral threatening to collapse in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) delivers a speech for the Parisian Firefighters' brigade and security forces who took part in the fire extinguishing operations during the Notre Dame of Paris Cathedral fire, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL

Parisian Firefighters' brigade arrives at Elysee Palace to attend a speech of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who paid tribute to the firefighters who took part in the fire extinguishing's operations during the Notre Dame of Paris Cathedral fire, in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / POOL

Three days after fire destroyed part of Notre Dame Cathedral, the shock caused by the tragedy gave way Thursday to tributes to the heroic firefighters who managed to save the foundations of the 12th-century masterpiece of Gothic architecture.

After attending a private reception at the Elysee Palace with President Emmanuel Macron, most of the nearly 600 firefighters who battled the blaze were received with applause at the Paris city hall, just steps away from Notre Dame itself.

Firefighters' quick action prevented the flames that consumed the roof and caused the spire to collapse from utterly destroying the building, whose structure remains intact, according to Culture Minister Franck Riester.

The main concern is the church's north façade. Even though the situation has stabilized, residents evacuated from nearby homes will not be allowed to return yet, the minister said.

Riester confirmed that authorities plan to remove a statue of an angel and a portion of the southern bell tower over fears that they could tumble and cause additional damage.

Another priority will be the removal of rubble to reduce the weight resting on the famed ribbed vaults.

"Thanks to the exceptional work of the fire brigade, their courage, the strategy for attacking the fire adopted by the two officers in charge, we can say that the worst was avoided," Riester said before the ceremony at the Elysee.

"The country and the entire world were watching us and you were exemplary," Macron told the firefighters. "You were the perfect example of what we should be."

The president said he planned to invite Pope France to Paris and that the firefighters would receive France's medal of honor.

"You have saved, at the risk of your lives - you have saved part of what we are," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said to fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet and a group of firefighters.

In front of hundreds of people outside city hall, fragments of Victor Hugo's novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame" were read aloud to the strains of Bach.

The church's rector, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, said in a speech that the global outpouring of solidarity in the wake of the fire made him realize Notre Dame is "the cathedral of the world."

One of the tales of heroism that has gone viral is that of fire department chaplain Jean-Marc Fournier, who was part of the response to the Bataclan terrorist attacks of Nov. 13, 2015.

Though he was off-duty at the time of the Notre Dame fire, he rushed to the cathedral when he saw the smoke rising from the center of Paris and managed to salvage most of the items in the reliquary, including Christ's crown of thorns and the cloak of St. Denis.

lmpg/ta/sdh/dr