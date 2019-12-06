Heroes like Batman and Wonder Women and the best-loved villains, like the Joker and Harley Quinn, on Dec. 5, 2019, were on hand at CCXP 2019, an event running until Dec. 8 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that will offer the public the chance to meet assorted Hollywood stars and the key actors in successful series like "The Paper House." EFE-EPA/Fotograma

Heroes like Batman and Wonder Women and the best-loved villains, like the Joker and Harley Quinn, on Thursday were on hand at CCXP 2019, an event running until Sunday in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that will offer the public the chance to meet assorted Hollywood stars and the key actors in successful series like "The Paper House."

Starting early in the morning, thousands of fans waited in long lines for the monumental entertainment festival to begin, anticipating the latest novelties in the universe of comics, video games, television series and film.