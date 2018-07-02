Center fielder Aaron Hicks hit three of the six homers for the New York Yankees, helping them defeat the Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Sunday.
Hicks (14) began hitting against the Red Sox in the second inning, and hit his third homer in the eighth.
Outfielder Aaron Judge (22), catcher Kyle Higashioka (1) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (15) also hit homers.
Pitcher Luis Severino (13-2) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings allowing two hits and three walks, while striking out six to earn the win on Sunday against the Red Sox.
He also lowered his earned run average to 1.98.
Red Sox opener David Price (9-6) allowed nine hits, five homers and eight runs.
