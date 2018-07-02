Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws in the first inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino of the Dominican Republic reacts to the fans cheers as he's taken out of the ball game in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (R) celebrates his solo home run with teammate New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (L) in the eighth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Center fielder Aaron Hicks hit three of the six homers for the New York Yankees, helping them defeat the Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Sunday.

Hicks (14) began hitting against the Red Sox in the second inning, and hit his third homer in the eighth.

Outfielder Aaron Judge (22), catcher Kyle Higashioka (1) and second baseman Gleyber Torres (15) also hit homers.

Pitcher Luis Severino (13-2) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings allowing two hits and three walks, while striking out six to earn the win on Sunday against the Red Sox.

He also lowered his earned run average to 1.98.

Red Sox opener David Price (9-6) allowed nine hits, five homers and eight runs.

vmc/mgs/nb