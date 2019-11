Sanzar Kakar, chairman of the Afghanistan Holding Group and owner of the F45 fitness club, preforms a workout in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan girls work out at the F45 fitness club in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Robaba, a 24-year-old Afghan girl who works as a trainer at the F45 fitness club, rides a still bicycle in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Robaba, a 24-year-old Afghan girl who works as a trainer at the F45 fitness club, performs a workout in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

High-end gyms have begun foraying into an untapped fitness industry in Afghanistan, a country torn by decades of unending war and Islamist conservatism promoted by the Taliban militia during its five-year rule until 2001.

These centers, besides providing fitness training to the people of the world’s least peaceful country, also offer a whiff of freshness to Afghanistan’s efforts to smash stereotypes. EFE-EPA