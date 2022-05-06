An 8-foot-high fence was set up by police surrounding the US Supreme Court in Washington on May 5, 2022, after abortion protests. EFE/EPA/Will Oliver

An eight-foot-high metal fence was erected by police around the US Supreme Court building on Wednesday night/Thursday morning after the protests both for and against abortion that have taken place in recent days outside the high court.

Besides the fence, which surrounds the entire building, the access street to the court remains blocked and a large number of police have been deployed at the site to monitor and aid pedestrians in the area.

In front of the high court building on Thursday afternoon, a small group of protesters - most of them supporters of the right to abortion - tirelessly chanted slogans with the theme that "Our rights are not up for discussion." Some passersby moving through the area temporarily joined the group in chanting their slogans.