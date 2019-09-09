Mexican singer Thalia Miranda (L) with her husband US music executive Tommy Motolla (R) pose for photographers before the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

US fashion models Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid (R) pose for photographers before the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

South African model Candice Swanepoel walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by US designer Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

South Sudanese-British model Alek Wek walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by US designer Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by US designer Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

US model Ashley Graham walks down the runway as she exhibits a creation by US designer Tommy Hilfiger during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

US fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger greets the crowd (C) along with US actress and singer Zendaya (R) during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 08, 2019. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Alongside actress Zendaya, veteran designer Tommy Hilfiger recreated the glamour of the 1970s on Sunday with a party at New York's historic Apollo Theater, which hosted an inclusive fashion show open not only to celebrities, but also to the general public.

In the evening, outdoors and against the backdrop of the Apollo, a symbol of African-American music in the city's iconic Harlem neighborhood, Hilfiger presented his second collection in collaboration with Zendaya, from whom he got the inspiration for his pieces as well as the idea of holding the fashion show at that venue, the designer revealed to EFE in an interview. EFE-EPA