Alongside actress Zendaya, veteran designer Tommy Hilfiger recreated the glamour of the 1970s on Sunday with a party at New York's historic Apollo Theater, which hosted an inclusive fashion show open not only to celebrities, but also to the general public.
In the evening, outdoors and against the backdrop of the Apollo, a symbol of African-American music in the city's iconic Harlem neighborhood, Hilfiger presented his second collection in collaboration with Zendaya, from whom he got the inspiration for his pieces as well as the idea of holding the fashion show at that venue, the designer revealed to EFE in an interview. EFE-EPA