An Indian prays at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees take the holy bath at a pond near the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees gather to pray at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Hindu holy man prays at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

An Indian boy waits near the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees gather to pray at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees gather to pray at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees gather to pray at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees gather to pray at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Indian devotees gather to pray at the restored Kedarnath Temple that was hit in 2013 during the deadly North India floods, in Kedarnath, India, 11 June 2019. EPA/STR

Kedarnath Temple is a Hindu place of worship dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the religion’s main deities.

The site is located at a height of 3,000 meters in the Himalayas.

In 2013, it was hit by deadly flooding that struck northern India and was subsequently restored.

The temple is closed during winter owing to the unfavorable weather conditions.