Hindu devotees take part in the Navratri festival, a nine-day celebration of the killing of a demon king by the Goddess Durga which ends with colorful celebrations all over India.
A visual story by Sanjeev Gupta
An Indian man dressed as Lord Shiva performs as he takes part in cultural procession during the inaugural day of Navratri festival on the first Navratri at Katra, about 45km from Jammu, the winter Capital of Kashmir, India, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH
Indian girls are dressed as Hindu Goddess Durga as they take part in cultural procession during the inaugural day of Navratri festival on the first Navratri at Katra, about 45km from Jammu, the winter Capital of Kashmir, India, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH
An Indian artist performs as she takes part in cultural procession during the inaugural day of Navratri festival on the first Navratri at Katra, about 45km from Jammu, the winter Capital of Kashmir, India, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH
Indian artists perform traditional dance as they take part in cultural procession during the inaugural day of Navratri festival on the first Navratri at Katra, about 45km from Jammu, the winter Capital of Kashmir, India, 29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH
An Indian devotee pays obeisance at the historical Hindu Chamunda Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kangra, India, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJAY BAID
An Indian woman offers prayers at a historical Hindu Chamunda Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kangra,Himachal Pradesh, India, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJAY BAID
Hindu devotees transport an idol of the Goddess Durga, which is to be set up in a Puja pandal ahead of the Navratri festival in Bhopal, India,29 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
An Indian woman offers prayers at a historical Hindu Chamunda Devi temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJAY BAID
