Indian Hindu married women perform rituals near a Banyan tree as they offer prayers during the 'Vat Savitri Puja' (Banyan tree worship) festival in Bhopal, India, 22 May 2020. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

During the festival, women pray and ask for their husbands to have long lives by fasting for an entire day and worshiping the Banyan tree.

A visual story by EFE/EPA photographer Sanjeev Gupta