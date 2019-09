A Nepalese Hindu woman wearing red attire attends a ceremony to worship Lord Shiva (A god of creation and destruction) during Teej, a festival for Nepalese women, at Pashupatinath temple, Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu women wearing red attire worship Lord Shiva (A god of creation and destruction) during Teej, a festival for Nepalese women, at Pashupatinath temple, Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese Hindu woman attends a ceremony to worship Lord Shiva (A god of creation and destruction) during Teej, a festival for Nepalese women, at Pashupatinath temple, Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA