Hindus celebrate Dussehra festival in India

Women of the Bengali community apply Sindoor or vermillion on each other's faces as they take part in a 'Sindoor Puja' event on the occasion of the Dussehra festival in Bhopal, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

An effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Effigies of demon king Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnaad are ready to be set ablaze during Dussehra festival celebrations in the outskirts of Delhi, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Effigies of demon King Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarana are set ablaze during Dussehra festival celebrations in Bhopal, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

An Indian artist dressed as a demon performs in front of an effigy of demon king Ravana and Kumbhkarana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian devotees dressed as Hindu monkey God Hanuman shout slogans as they stand in front of the effigy of demon king Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian artists dressed as Hindu God Lord Rama (R) and his younger brother Lakshman (L) hold bows and arrows in front of an effigy of demon king Ravana during Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian men dressed as Lord Rama (L) and his brother Laxmana (R) and Lord Hanumaan pose during Dussehra festival celebrations in Bhopal, India, 08 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA