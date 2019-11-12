Hindus held prayers at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple Tuesday as they marked Rakher Upobash, a festival also known as Kartik Brati, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A visual story by Epa's Monirul Alam.
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindu devotees sit with lamps and pray at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple during the Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Hindus held prayers at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple Tuesday as they marked Rakher Upobash, a festival also known as Kartik Brati, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A visual story by Epa's Monirul Alam.