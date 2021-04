Three refurbished Dacia cars belonging to The Red Patrol company are seen in Romania's capital traffic in Bucharest, Romania, 17 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

The steering wheel logo of Dacia car belonging to 'The Red Patrol' company, during a tour in Bucharest, Romania, 17 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Pegas Cruiser bike is seen at the entrance of Romanian Athenaeum building in Bucharest, Romania, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Drivers of The Red Patrol touring company pose near their Dacia cars in front of an unfinished communist era building, in Bucharest, Romania, 17 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Andrei Botestcu, the owner of the Pegas bicycle company, poses with a Pegas bike in Bucharest, Romania, 08 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

The aesthetics of communist Romania, an era characterized by oppression and deprivation, are being reclaimed by hipsters more than three decades after the death of dictator Nicolae Ceau?escu.

These groups of young people are reclaiming brands such as bicycle company Pegas, which all but disappeared after the overthrow of the communist regime in 1989. EFE

mg/ta/jt