Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, some 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 24 November 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Members of military historical clubs dressed in 1812-era uniforms take part in a staged battle re-enactment near the village of Bryli, 115 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus.

The event is held annually to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Berezina that took place in November 1812 during the retreat of the French army of Napoleon from their invasion of Russia.

A visual story by Tatyana Zenkovich