Nguyen Van Thai sits next to a small barrier which was built to prevent flood water from entering into his barber shop in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 04 June 2020 (issued 12 June 2020). EFE/EPA/GIANG PHAM

Nguyen Van Thai, 71, is used to watching the waters rise on an almost daily basis during the rainy season, especially between August and October.

But in recent years, he has noticed it getting worse, despite the constant efforts to improve Ho Chi Minh City’s drainage systems. EFE-EPA

