On the eve of the 50th anniversary of his death, Vietnamese national hero Ho Chi Minh – who was worshiped for decades as a demigod – is no longer as popular among the Southeast Asian country's youth, who generally show little interest in his life beyond his status as a propaganda symbol and the tourist attraction that is his mummified corpse in Hanoi.

The leader of Indochina's struggle for independence from French colonial oppression remains a mainstay of government symbolism, but the younger generations do not appear as enthralled by his semi-legendary figure as their parents were. EFE-EPA