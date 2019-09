US actor Brad Pitt arrives for the premiere of 'Ad Astra' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 29 August 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

After overcoming several personal crises and addictions, Brad Pitt proves, once again, in his latest movie Ad Astra why he is one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

With Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he plays stunt double Cliff Booth, still on in cinemas, the actor is getting ready for his new film's premiere, set to air on Friday.