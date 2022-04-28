In a hotel housing Ukrainian refugees north of Tel Aviv, Giandi Dubin, a survivor of the Mariupol siege, recounts how war has twice torn his life apart: first when he was persecuted by the Nazis as a baby, and then at the age of 81 when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

"When the war started, and the Russians started bombing Mariupol viciously, I couldn't believe I was again in that state of helplessness and anguish that a war causes," says Dubin, who left Ukraine just 10 days ago.

He was born in 1941 in a basement in Stalingrad, now known as Volgograd (Russia), where his family was evacuated to from Mariupol when the Nazis occupied the city in World War II.

(...)