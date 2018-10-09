New York Yankees players watch from the dugout in the ninth inning during the American League Division Series game three at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Boston Red Sox batter Andrew Benintendi hits a 3-run double against New York Yankees pitcher Lance Lynn (B) in the top of the fourth inning of American League Division Series game three at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Boston Red Sox batter Brock Holt celebrates after hitting a home run to complete the cycle for the first time in baseball history in a post-season game in the ninth inning during the American League Division Series game three at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Infielder Brock Holt became the first player to hit for a cycle in a postseason game on Monday as he led the Boston Red Sox to a massive 16-1 win over the New York Yankees in the Game 3 of the best-of-five American League Division Series, which the Red Sox now lead 2-1.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run double and Holt tripled home two more in a seven-run fourth inning for Boston, effectively sealing the playoff game between the two longtime rivals of the AL East division.

This was the Yankees' worst-ever defeat in the 396 playoff games the franchise has played.

Boston's opening pitcher Eovaldi allowed just one run and five hits in seven innings and struck out five hitters, with 72 of his 97 throws landing in the strike zone.

New York opening pitcher Luis Severino was battered by Boston hitters as he gave away seven hits, six earned runs, two walks and managed two strikeouts in 3-plus innings.

Holt, 6-4, batted-in five runs and scored another three, while Benintendi 3-2, produced three runs and scored two.

The fourth game of the series will be played on Tuesday in the same venue, the Yankee Stadium.