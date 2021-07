Homeless person sleeping on a mattress on the streets of Buenos Aires. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An already fragile and unstable economic situation in Argentina has worsened with the coronavirus pandemic, forcing more and more people into homelessness.

The number of registered homeless people in Buenos Aires has increased to 2,573 from 1,743 since Covid-19 hit the South American country, according to official data from the local government. EFE

