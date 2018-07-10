Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice session of Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy, at the Mugello racing circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, on June 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa (Honda) said on Tuesday that he was excited for the upcoming German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

Heading into the July 15 race, Pedrosa is ranked 12th in the provisional MotoGP World Championship classification.

"I look forward to the race at Sachsenring, a track that I like," he said in a press release from Honda.

Recalling his team's solid performance at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands earlier this month, Pedrosa said "We managed to lap at a better pace than we did during the rest of the weekend, so we'll try and build on that at Sachsenring."

"We also must improve our speed when we're on new tires in order to be faster in qualifying," Pedrosa added.

Pedrosa finished 15th at Assen, while his Honda teammate Marc Marquez came first.