Honduran police monitor supporters of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez as they protest in front of the Supreme Court building in Tegucigalpa on March 16, 2022. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Defense attorneys for former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said they will appeal to the country's Supreme Court if the judge overseeing the case grants the US request to have him extradited on drug trafficking charges.

Rosa Bonilla, one of the attorneys defending Hernandez, made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that if the judge rules that her client is to be extradited to the US the defense team will appeal.