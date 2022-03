Photo dated Feb. 15, 2022, showing Honduran authorities presenting former President Juan Orlando Hernandez (seated) in Tegucigalpa after he was taken into custody pending a decision on the extradition request on drug charges filed by the US Embassy. EFE/Gustavo Amador

The Honduran Supreme Court of Justice on Monday granted the US request to extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to face three charges linked to drug trafficking and weapons usage.

The announcement was made by high court spokesman Melvin Duarte, who said that the magistrates voted unanimously to grant the extradition request.