Hundreds of Honduran migrants start to walk in their way to USA in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, early 15 January 2020. EFE/Gustavo Amador

Reina Castellanos and Cristóbal Bardales are a Honduran couple who, undeterred by the tough stance the United States has adopted towards migrants under President Donald Trump, on Wednesday joined a migrant caravan in search of their American Dream.

"We are leaving this country to improve, often we have no job, nor means to buy food," Castellanos told Efe at the San Pedro Sula intercity bus station in northern Honduras. EFE-EPA