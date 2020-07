A woman wearing a face mask and face shield carries her take away lunch in Hong Kong, China, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A worker waits for his take away lunch in Hong Kong, China, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An empty restaurant offers discount on take away meals in Hong Kong, China, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A chef works on take away orders in a restaurant at lunch time in Hong Kong, China, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

At 5.57pm on Tuesday in Hong Kong, a masked waiter at a restaurant in the Asian city’s core business district told several tables of wine-sipping guests: “You have three more minutes. Enjoy while it lasts.”

When the clock struck 6pm, everyone stood up and reluctantly headed for the exit. EFE-EPA

sl/rb