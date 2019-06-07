Paddlers take part in dragon boat races during Dragon Boat Festival in Aberdeen, Hong Kong, China, 07 June 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong held the annual dragon boat festival on Friday with teams competing to race the traditional craft.

Events took place around Hong Kong including the International Dragon Boat Championships in Stanley on the south side of Hong Kong island.

Each boat is crewed by a team of paddlers, plus a steerperson and a drummer to set the paddling rhythm.

Dragon boats are decorated with dragon heads and tails during competitions.

The festival is held annually on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, the anniversary of the death of the poet and patriot Qu Yuan.

He drowned himself in a river due to his despair over the government during the Warring States period of ancient Chinese history. Locals rushed in their boats to try to rescue him but failed and the races are a re-enactment of the frantic efforts to save him.

epa-ses/tw