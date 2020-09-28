A Chihuahua reacts during shampooing at Ruff and Fetch, a licensed-pet boarding and grooming complex, in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Dogs stand in their rooms at Ruff and Fetch, a licensed-pet boarding and grooming complex, in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A poodle sits in its room at Ruff and Fetch, a licensed-pet boarding and grooming complex, in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Alvin, a staff member at Ruff and Fetch, a licensed-pet boarding and grooming complex, attends to a Chihuahua in a swimming pool in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Staff at Ruff and Fetch, a pet boarding and grooming complex, attend to a cat in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVE

Staff at Ruff and Fetch, a pet boarding and grooming complex, groom a Chihuahua (R), and a Shih Tzu (L) in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Staff at Ruff and Fetch, a pet boarding and grooming complex, attend to a cat in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Alvin, a staff at Ruff and Fetch, a licensed-pet boarding and grooming complex, attends to a Chihuahua in a swimming pool in Hong Kong, China, 25 September 2020, (issued 28 September 2020). EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's dog hotel businesses have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as pet owners have shelved their holiday plans.

As a consequence, some are looking at new offerings for their fluffy clients.

Pet boarding and grooming business Ruff and Fetch sought to diversify with the addition of a HK$200,000 ($26,000) dog swimming pool.

The company's complex occupies 1,000 square feet (92 square meters) over three floors and features a pet hotel that can accommodate 28 dogs, as well as canine spa services and a shop.

A visual story by epa's Jerome Favre