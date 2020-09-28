Hong Kong's dog hotel businesses have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as pet owners have shelved their holiday plans.
As a consequence, some are looking at new offerings for their fluffy clients.
Pet boarding and grooming business Ruff and Fetch sought to diversify with the addition of a HK$200,000 ($26,000) dog swimming pool.
The company's complex occupies 1,000 square feet (92 square meters) over three floors and features a pet hotel that can accommodate 28 dogs, as well as canine spa services and a shop.
A visual story by epa's Jerome Favre