Giant flags of the People's Republic of China, (R), and of the Hong Kong SAR, (L), are displayed in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, 29 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stand at attention as they lower the national flag of China at the PLA pier in Admiralty, Hong Kong, China, 29 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Giant flags of the People's Republic of China, (R), and of the Hong Kong SAR, (L), are displayed in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, 29 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong celebrates 25 years since its return to China after the British colonial era with the doubt of whether it will maintain its status as an international financial center in the face of Beijing's greater influence in local affairs.

One of the great attractions of Hong Kong for international investors was its status as a gateway to China: since 1997 its sovereignty returned to Beijing, but under the paradigm known as “one country, two systems.” This allowed the former colony to maintain its capitalist model for 50 years, with autonomy in areas such as border control or monetary policy.

Alicia García Herrero, Natixis Asia-Pacific chief economist, based in Hong Kong, told EFE that the years prior to the retrocession were marked by "uncertainty about the future" and that "they were not easy."

...