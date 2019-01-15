Tony Parker (L) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) of the Charlotte Hornets and Bryn Forbes (11) of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas, USA. EPA-EFE/William Abate

Willy Hernangomez (L) and Nicolas Batum (R) of the Charlotte Hornets and Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas, USA. EPA-EFE/William Abate

Bismack Biyombo (8) of the Charlotte Hornets and DeMar DeRozan (R), Derrick White (L) and Bryn Forbes of the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas, USA. EPA-EFE/William Abate

Point guard Kemba Walker scored 33 points as the Charlotte Hornets recorded a 93-108 shock win over San Antonio Spurs on Monday, breaking their seven-game unbeaten run at home in the AT&T Center.

It also marked a winning return of Tony Parker to San Antonio, where he was among the most popular players before his transfer to Charlotte last summer.

Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb posted 19 points, while power forward Marvin Williams contributed 11 points for the Hornets, who broke a string of three continuous defeats.

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge lead the Spurs' attack with a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds but it was not enough to take his team to victory.

Point guard Derrick White, who was brought in as Parker's replacement at Spurs, posted 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds.