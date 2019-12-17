Taken over by weeds and on the verge of collapse, abandoned houses have become a common sight and have reached record numbers in Japan in recent years, turning into one of the most visible signs of the country's demographic decline.

The number of unoccupied houses, many of which are owned by untraceable or "ghost" owners, reached 8.46 million last year, accounting for 13.6 percent of total houses in the Japanese archipelago and double the number registered three decades ago, according to official data. EFE-EPA