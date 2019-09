ARH12. Saada (Yemen), 29/12/2012.- Two Yemeni boys sit as a soldier stands at a road in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, on Dec. 29, 2012. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB/FILE

The Houthi Shite rebel group said Sunday it had captured 2,000 Yemeni soldiers and Saudis and killed and injured another 500 during a large-scale operation carried out in late August on a military base located in the Yemeni province of Saada, on the border with Saudi Arabia.

The offensive began on 25 August and lasted for three days in the Kitaf Yemeni district, a military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sarea, said in a speech televised by Al Masira.