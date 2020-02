Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, Jan.23, 2020 (issued Feb.5, 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, Jan.23, 2020 (issued Feb,5, 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, Jan.23, 2020 (issued Feb.5, 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, Jan.23, 2020 (issued Feb.5, 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, Jan.23, 2020 (issued Feb.5, 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Children study in an enclosure as local residents, mainly women and activists (not pictured) protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India, Jan.23, 2020 (issued Feb.5, 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

More than spending time in a playground, 11-year-old Rehan Ansari and other kids enjoy drawing posters at a corner of a protest site in the Indian capital where their mothers have been on a round-the-clock sit-in to resist against a controversial new citizenship law.

Before and after their school hours, the boy and other hundreds of minors gather near the corner in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighborhood that has turned into a child-friendly creative hub.