A Kashmiri fisher woman walks near Jamia Masjid, the main mosque during lockdown in Sriagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A doctor from a protective booth takes samples of a Kashmiri woman in a Redzone area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 April 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A doctor from a protective booth takes samples of a Kashmiri man in a Redzone area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 30 April 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim orphan girls maintain social distance as they pray during the first Friday of holy fasting month of Ramadan at J&K Sheikh-Ul-Alam Yateem Khana, an orphanage in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Lockdowns have become a way of life for people in Kashmir – a disputed region in India’s extreme north that has recorded months of shutdowns and curfews in the last three decades of armed conflict.

When the government on the midnight of Mar.25 imposed a sudden strict nationwide lockdown, now extended until May 17, residents of the region generally experienced nothing new. EFE-EPA